SANParks launches 20th national parks week, offering free access to all South Africans

The initiative runs from the 21st to 28th of September, offering South Africans free access to 21 national parks across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Sello said the initiative is more than just a week of free entry, but a celebration of South Africa’s natural heritage and a call for all citizens to feel a sense of ownership over the country’s protected areas.

“National Parks Week is a heartfelt invitation to every South African to reclaim their birthright, to experience the majestic landscapes and whispering winds of our parks,” Sello said.

She added that the parks are sacred places that bind the nation, emphasising that they are national assets meant for everyone, not just a select few.

Sello highlighted the importance of introducing children to national parks early in life, ensuring that future generations appreciate and take responsibility for these natural treasures.

She also reminded visitors to explore responsibly: “Touch the earth lightly. Respect this heritage, respect these assets.”

Sello underlined the role of parks in promoting inclusivity and connection in a world increasingly marked by disconnection.

“Our parks remind us of the profound interconnectedness between conservation, tourism, and people,” she said.

SANParks saw 91,362 park visitors during South African National Parks Week 2024, and SANParks aims to surpass that number in 2025.

The parks also saw 876,983 day visitors in all participating parks since inception.

“Whether you are here in person or watching online, please know this: these are your parks. Own them, love them, and help preserve them,” Sello added.

The launch also set the stage for SANParks’ Vision 2040, a long-term plan emphasising access, inclusivity, and sustainable management of the country’s natural assets.

National Parks Week offers a unique opportunity for South Africans to explore and reconnect with their country’s extraordinary landscapes—from the Free State’s Golden Gate Highlands to parks across seven provinces.