SANParks says ‘business as usual’ for animals in flood-hit Kruger National Park

The park has advised communities to avoid flooded areas, not approach wild animals, and report any sightings to authorities immediately.

Officials say animals in and around the national park are safe despite the recent heavy rains and flooding.

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli says animals are highly intuitive and move to higher ground during severe weather, avoiding fast-flowing rivers and flooded areas.

He says it is business as usual for them.

“Life continues for the animals; they continue feeding even when it is raining. They find a way to feed, and rainfall does not stop them from eating. We are seeing hippos, especially late at night, leaving the water to go and feed. Overall, life continues, and the ecosystem responds quite well to these kinds of challenges.”

On Friday, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed the province's death toll from the floods has risen to 11 since the start of the December holidays.

She briefed the media in Polokwane and said the casualties include a five-year-old child.

Unprecedented rainfall of up to 400 millimetres over the past week has devastated parts of Limpopo.

The latest casualties include a man who drowned in Phalaborwa and a teenager who also drowned in Apel.

Ramathuba estimated that over R4 billion will be required to rebuild the damaged infrastructure, with R1.7 billion alone needed for road repairs.