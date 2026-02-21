SANDU raises alarm over army deployment in residential areas

The President has directed the army to be deployed in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng.

It's to help police deal with crimes including gangsterism and illegal mining. But SANDU has argued that, according to the Constitution, soldiers are trained to defend the country, not to police civilians.

The union’s Jeff Dubazana says deploying them without clear legal guidance or proper training could put both civilians and soldiers at risk. " The responsibility fpr the soldier, It's either to kill or be killed in defence of the republic.

That's the only thing they know. They shoot to arrest, they shoot to kill. Now, when you employ them in cooperation with the police, what are they going to be doing, is that not dangerous, because they were never trained to arrest.

He says the approach to deploying soldiers should be better structured.

"It would've been better if there was not only an enabling legislation but for soldiers to be trained in such situations. But to our knowledge, soldiers are not trained to arrest to police crime, and that's the main problem."

