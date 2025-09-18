SANDF soldiers to appear in Limpopo court for smuggling

Provincial police say gunshots fired near Limpopo River on Tuesday morning caused the suspects to abandon 24 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes.

Six boxes were later recovered from a temporary military camp.

Five SANDF members and two undocumented Zimbabweans will face charges of illicit cigarette possession and defeating the ends of justice when they appear in court.

“The SANDF views these allegations in a very serious light. Such conduct undermines the integrity of the Defence Force and the trust placed in its members by the Republic of South Africa,” the Department of Defence and Military Veterans said in a statement.

"The SANDF reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling, and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)