SANDF soldier to appear in Limpopo court for assault

The off-duty soldier allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old man with a wooden pick handle during an altercation on Friday.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday at his home in Tshirenzheni village.

"It is alleged that the complainant was asleep when the suspect arrived at his residence, shouting angrily," said Limpopo police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba.

"When he went outside to investigate, the suspect allegedly assaulted him several times on the head with the pick handle, causing serious injuries,

"The complainant was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment," he added.

The suspect, who is a sergeant, is stationed at Vuwani Military Base in Limpopo.

He will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.