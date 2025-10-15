SANAC urges local production of HIV drug Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir was developed by Gilead Sciences, a US-based company specialising in HIV medicine.





It is taken every six months.





Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi believes it could be a turning point in South Africa’s strategy to end the epidemic.





SANAC’s Glaudina Loots says she’s held talks the the drug's manufacturer to explore local production.





" We said to them, we would like to explore the possibility, as you said, they then had discussions with CPL and pharma. Unfortunately, the findings from Gilead is South Africa do not have the end-to-end capability.





"They're looking for a one-stop shop. But yes, we do not have it, but we do have other options for them, and this is what we're trying to pursue them and tell them, just listen to us and encourage this is what we've got, what we've built up in South Africa up to this point."





Loots adds that South Africa already has the expertise and chemical capacity to produce the medicine, but a voluntary licence from Gilead is needed to make that possible.





" What we suggested is a two way pathway of model for manufacturing. First to get a license, then to import the API into South Africa and utilize our own facilities. Then to make the final products. We do have abilities to manufacturer that's totally underutilised."





