Samwu warns of looming municipal strike in Msunduzi

It has handed a memorandum to the municipality containing a plethora of grievances - some of which it says date back to 2009.

The grievances include unsafe conditions, unpaid overtime, the victimisation of union reps and financial mismanagement. It also accused uMsunduzi of breaking labour laws, sidelining workers, and appointing unqualified managers.

The union's regional secretary Bongi Gule says they are within their rights to take industrial action.

"We have a strike certificate that is with us, it was issued in 2023. We have agreed with the membership that if the municipality doesn't respond within seven days, we then embark on a strike, which will then be a bigger gathering. When you compare it to the last one, yesterday's one.”

The city says it has received the memorandum and has promised to respond within the stipulated timeframe. It says it remains committed to fair labour practices and aims to resolve issues through dialogue and cooperation.

