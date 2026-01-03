SAMWU seeks salary assurances at Impendle Municipality

The union says even though it is pleased the municipality met the deadline set by KZN COGTA to settle outstanding salaries, there are concerns about future financial hiccups.





MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi had given the local municipality until December the 31st to pay all workers. He says he is worried about Impendle's financial stability after previous delays.





Buthelezi says senior financial experts will continue to work at the municipality to address issues and improve money management.





SAMWU's provincial secretary Nokubonga Dinga says they're also concerned about where the funds came from to pay staff.





"Our problem is [that] we don't have any information from management. We don't even know where the money was from to pay the employees.





"We are still worried and still want to meet with the employer and get the information on what is going to happen to our employees because we still feel it is still risky for them to start at work on 5 January because we don't know whether they going get paid. What is it exactly that is happening in the municipality? All that information we don't have."





