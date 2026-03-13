SAMSA prepares for increased shipping as vessels reroute around Cape

South Africa's maritime authorities are preparing for a possible surge in global shipping traffic.





The South African Maritime Safety Authority says vessels may begin rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope as tensions escalate in the Middle East.





Shipping giants, particularly oil carriers, have suspended operations through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.





SAMSA boosts coastal monitoring





SAMSA says systems are in place to track shipping activity in real time and provide maritime safety support if traffic volumes increase.





The agency says its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Cape Town has beefed up vessel monitoring along the country’s coastline.





ALSO READ: Mideast war could knock 3% off Africa economies: energy regulator





CEO Captain Dennis Mqadi says the authority will provide navigational guidance and safety updates to ships navigating past South African waters.





"We stand fully prepared to support all vessels choosing to navigate past our coastline, thereby providing the right of innocent passage as per The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” said Mqadi.





“We remain ready to provide navigational guidance, maritime domain awareness updates, and safety information to ensure secure and efficient passage for all ships.”





Collaboration ensures South Africa remains key shipping route





SAMSA says it will continue working with government departments and international maritime partners to ensure safe passage for vessels along one of the world’s key shipping routes.





"We will continue working collaboratively with national departments, regional partners, and global maritime bodies to ensure that South Africa remains a safe, reliable, and strategically important route for international shipping,” said Mqadi.





Strait of Hormuz 'tactically complex environment'





The Strait of Hormuz is a "tactically complex environment," top US military officer General Dan Caine said on Friday, acknowledging the difficulty in acting on plans to escort traffic safely through the strategic waterway.





"It's a tactically complex environment. Before, I think, we want to take anything through there at scale, we want to make sure that we do the work pursuant to our current military objectives," Caine said.





ALSO READ: Fresh wave of Israeli strikes on Iran, Gulf nations also hit





Asked if the Trump administration had adequately planned for Iran blocking the strait -- used for a fifth of global crude trade -- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said yes, but did not provide details.





"We're actually closing in on, grabbing hold of and controlling what objectives we want to achieve, and how we want to achieve them," he said.





Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the previous day that the US military is currently "not ready" to escort tankers through the strait because all its assets are focused on striking Iran.





Additional reporting AFP





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)