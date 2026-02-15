SALGA urges political parties to lead municipal reform efforts
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The South African Local Government Association has placed political parties at the centre of efforts to fix struggling municipalities.
The South African Local Government Association has placed political parties at the centre of efforts to fix struggling municipalities.
It says reform will fail without ethical leadership and disciplined party structures.
Trade Union COSATU in KZN has called for stakeholders, including SALGA, to intervene in Impendle Local Municipality where municipal workers haven't received their January salaries.
SALGA President Bheke Stofile says the professionalisation of local government depends on credible candidate selection processes and accountable political oversight at municipal level.
" Local government is informed by contestation of elections by political parties, and when political parties [win] the elections, they themselves appoint individuals to be councillors acting on their behalf and in their processes, they put together structures in which they influence their recruitment processes of municipality."
ALSO READ: Political instability ‘crippling’ numerous KZN municipalities
He says any reform of the local government system must remain firmly grounded in the Constitution, warning that municipal authority shouldn't be weakened.
Stofile has also called for a sustainable funding model to ensure municipalities are properly resourced, instead of relying on short-term financial bailouts.
" Currently we are standing at a 9.5% allocation in the total fiscal. 52% allocated to government, over 30 or 38% to provinces, 9% is expected to address 46% of the functions allocated to government as a whole."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Relive the best moments from East Coast Breakfast this week - 9 to 13 Feb
This week gave us love, law and global headlines, from Spain's social me...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 19 hours ago
-
Stay home: Cyclone Gezani is coming
Valentine’s weekend plans? Forget the shore. Valentine’s weekend plans b...East Coast Breakfast 2 days ago