SALGA urges political parties to lead municipal reform efforts

It says reform will fail without ethical leadership and disciplined party structures.

Trade Union COSATU in KZN has called for stakeholders, including SALGA, to intervene in Impendle Local Municipality where municipal workers haven't received their January salaries.

SALGA President Bheke Stofile says the professionalisation of local government depends on credible candidate selection processes and accountable political oversight at municipal level.

" Local government is informed by contestation of elections by political parties, and when political parties [win] the elections, they themselves appoint individuals to be councillors acting on their behalf and in their processes, they put together structures in which they influence their recruitment processes of municipality."

He says any reform of the local government system must remain firmly grounded in the Constitution, warning that municipal authority shouldn't be weakened.

Stofile has also called for a sustainable funding model to ensure municipalities are properly resourced, instead of relying on short-term financial bailouts.

" Currently we are standing at a 9.5% allocation in the total fiscal. 52% allocated to government, over 30 or 38% to provinces, 9% is expected to address 46% of the functions allocated to government as a whole."

