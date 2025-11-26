SALGA warns failing municipalities 'direct threat’ to economy
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Deputy President, Xola Pakati, has warned that failing municipalities are now a direct threat to South Africa’s economic growth.
He told delegates attending the association's National Members Assembly at the Durban ICC on Wednesday that more than 160 municipalities are in financial distress.
Pakati added that consumer debt has surged past R427 billion as payment levels continue to collapse.
He also warned that infrastructure is in tatters because key engineering posts remain vacant in many municipalities.
Pakati called for the local government system to be urgently reformed to restore service delivery and investor confidence.
" These reforms are essential for improving the financial health of municipalities and, by extension, the growth of South Africa's economy.
"A reformed local government system will strengthen institutional frameworks, support efficient and sustainable municipal finances, and empower local government to deliver essential services and foster inclusive economic development."
