Salga demands urgent overhaul of disaster management system

The call cames after a national disaster was declared as torrential rains and flooding continued to batter parts of the country.





At least 30 lives were lost in Limpopo and Mpumalanga this past week.





Thousands have been moved to temporary shelters after their homes were submerged in floodwaters.





In northern KZN, scores have been displaced.





Salga 's Mluleki Nkosi also highlighted the recent wildfires in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.





READ: SALGA warns failing municipalities 'direct threat’ to economy





He says the rapidly increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters expose the limitations of the current disaster management system.





He says despite Cabinet's 2022 directive for an urgent review of the Disaster Management System, progress has been slow.





"As a result, municipalities remain under siege, but despite this challenge, Salga urges municipalities to play their part by activating the joint operating

committees and issue timeless communication in communities."





Nkosi says the government must modernise disaster policies in line with the Climate Change Act.





"We as a country must secure sustainable funding for municipal preparedness and resilience. We must also expand on the early warning system with automated communications channels so that our communities can be kept abreast of the disasters."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)