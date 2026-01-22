Salary increases for politicians, judges an ‘insult to poor’
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The country's two largest trade union federations are unhappy over the pay hikes granted to public office bearers.
The increments were proposed by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week approved the salary raises, which are expected to take effect from April.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has criticised salary increases for politicians and judges, while supporting adjustments for magistrates, saying it will help retain skilled professionals.
The federation says the hikes reflect a disconnect between political leaders and the economic realities faced by ordinary South Africans.
It describes the move as “beyond shameful,” saying priority needs to be given to frontline workers.
This, while the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) labelled the increases as an insult to workers and the poor amid deepening economic hardship.
The federation says the increase comes amid wage restraint, job losses and austerity.
SAFTU is also demanding the immediate reversal of the 3.8% salary increase for political office-bearers.
