SAHRC vows to protect rights after Durban Court strikes urgent bid

The commission's urgent bid to stop the blocking of foreign nationals from accessing public hospitals was struck off the roll at the Durban High Court yesterday for lack of urgency and the SAHRC order to pay costs.





It brought the application hoping to interdict the March and March movement, as well as Operation Dudula members, from turning people away at clinics and hospital entrances.





The Commission's attorneys told the court they began an investigation that formed the basis of the application after receiving complaints about the blockades from foreign nationals, including asylum seekers.





Spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi, reacted to the ruling.





"The commission wishes to emphasize that the cost decision to strike the matter off the role for the lack of urgency does not alter its position that the action of operation Dudula, March and March and others are unconstitutional and unlawful. "





READ: Operation Dudula, March and March defend healthcare blockades in court





"The commission reaffirms it's commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to safeguard access to public health care and promote respect for human rights and the rule of law."









Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma from March and March says the ruling shows that the commission isn't above the law.

" We hope that going forward this matter will sit in a court and define and shape the history of this country where everyone feels like they're entitled to South Africa."





"Just because they interpret the Constitution to say that you can just walk in through our borders and suddenly you form parts of our budgets, form parts of our plans for the future, and we have to take care of you."



