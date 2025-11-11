SAHRC schools report expected to highlight multitude of issues

The report is expected to detail widespread systemic challenges that continue to block access to quality basic education in South Africa.

Earlier this year, the SAHRC inspected over 150 public schools across all nine provinces to assess readiness for the 2025 academic year.

The commission says the investigation found issues such as poor infrastructure, overcrowding, lack of sanitation, and delays in learner registration.

It says the findings and recommendations have been shared with national and provincial education departments to encourage immediate corrective action.

The report aims to hold authorities accountable and ensure these problems are addressed before the 2026 school year begins.

KZN department of Education's Mlu Mtshali says they are looking forward to the report.

He says they have not been given an advance copy of the report but hopes it is balanced and objective.

