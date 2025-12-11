SAHRC to probe food system failures amid rising hunger

The South African Human Rights Commission will convene a national investigative hearing into how food is produced in the country.





It states that the country has the capacity to feed the entire population, but millions of people still go to bed hungry every night.





The commission says children continue to suffer from stunting and malnutrition, with some severe cases leading to death.





Spokesperson Wisani Baloyi says the challenge represents a malfunction in our food systems and is a violation of constitutional rights.





The Constitution empowers the commission to take steps to secure appropriate redress where human rights have been violated.





Baloyi says the hearings will be held in March next year during Human Rights Month.





He's invited submissions from interested parties who have information that can assist them in their investigation.





"The National Hearing will inquire into, make findings, report on, and make recommendations and/or directives concerning the following issues/themes for investigation: A crisis of Historical Justice, Not Scarcity: The structural dynamics and economic factors that perpetuate hunger and systemic exclusions, despite national food sufficiency.





"Corporate Capture of the Food System: The concentration and distribution of power in the food value chain - and its impact on access, affordability, and nutritional quality. Land and Agrarian Reform: The link between land access, tenure security, and food insecurity, especially for women, smallholder, and communal farmers.





"The Indivisibility of Rights: The intersection between the right to food and related constitutional rights, i.e: dignity, health, water, and environment. Indigenous Knowledge and Agroecology: The role of indigenous knowledge systems, traditional seed practices, and agroecology in achieving food security and resilience.





"Systemic failures and Fragmented Governance: Institutional coordination, policy coherence, and legislative adequacy in realising the right to food. The Power of Civic Mobilisation: The role of civic participation, public accountability, and social movements in advancing the right to food."





He says they will receive both written and oral submissions from identified government departments, state entities, business chambers, and communities in response to the inquiry.





