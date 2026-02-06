SAHRC: No arrests for cannabis use until new laws are implemented

It says the lack of unambiguous legislation has created legal uncertainty and has led police officers to use their own discretion.





The Commission's Wisani Baloyi says several communities have been affected.





" The harmful effect of this unrestricted discretion on the Rastafari communities is documented in the SAHRC's Rise of Rastafari Roundtable Report released in November 2025. The report also reflects the extent of arrests made by the South African Police Services against cannabis users since 2018."





Baloyi says cannabis users should not be arrested until the Act is enacted.





ALSO READ: SA cannabis industry relieved as ban lifted





" The commission calls on members of the South African Police to observe the directives issued by the National Commissioner of Police in 2023.





"This directive directed members of the South African Police not to arrest private users and cultivators of cannabis since there is also no legislation that allows for a presumption of dealing with cannabis quantities above a certain threshold."





The public has until next month to comment on the Draft regulations under the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act.





