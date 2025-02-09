SAHRC launches national inquiry into Stilfontein mine

At least 1907 illegal miners have resurfaced at the Buffelsfontein Mine since August 2024, as part of the police's Operation Vala Umgodi.

A final rescue mission was conducted several weeks ago, where police revealed at least 78 zama zamas are known to have died.

READ: DA calls for Inquiry into Stilfontein mine

"The decision to institute a National Inquiry into the policy framework around artisanal mining, the impact of artisanal mining on the human rights of surrounding communities and the scope and tactics employed in Operation Vala Umgodi was necessitated by the magnitude of what transpired in Stilfontein, submissions received from members of the community, miners, and non-governmental organisations," said the SAHRC’s spokesperson Wisani Baloyi.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)