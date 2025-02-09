 SAHRC launches national inquiry into Stilfontein mine
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

The South African Human Rights Commission has escalated its investigation of an abandoned mine in Stilfontein into a national inquiry.

At least 1907 illegal miners have resurfaced at the Buffelsfontein Mine since August 2024, as part of the police's Operation Vala Umgodi.

 

A final rescue mission was conducted several weeks ago, where police revealed at least 78 zama zamas are known to have died.

"The decision to institute a National Inquiry into the policy framework around artisanal mining, the impact of artisanal mining on the human rights of surrounding communities and the scope and tactics employed in Operation Vala Umgodi was necessitated by the magnitude of what transpired in Stilfontein, submissions received from members of the community, miners, and non-governmental organisations," said the SAHRC’s spokesperson Wisani Baloyi.

