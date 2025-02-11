SAHRC lauds move to publish sex offenders registry
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The South African Human Rights Commission says making the sex offenders registry public will improve protection for vulnerable groups.
The confidential database is due to be published by the end of the month.
The SAHRC has welcomed the decision to make the register public, saying it's a positive step in the fight against sexual violence.
The commission says the move will prevent offenders from working in environments that expose them to children, such as care facilities and schools.
The commission believes parents will also be in a better position to make informed decisions about the people their children interact with.
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced last week that she wants to give the public access to the register, which contains the names of 32 501 active offenders.
