SAHRC: KZN schools still without water, electricity, basic learning resources

The commission released its 2025 School Readiness Monitoring Report on Wednesday.





The report highlights a myriad of issues facing schools across the country ahead of the 2026 academic year.





Tabling findings on KZN, the commission's Mateenah Hunter-Parsonage said overcrowding remains a burning issue.





"It leads to a shortage of learning materials, many schools lack basic stationery and in some schools there are three learners to a desk or learners using broken furniture."





The commission's Acting CEO, Chrystal Pillay, says pupils must be applauded for seeking an education despite the many adversities they face.





"It is a very difficult situation for them to have to face, but they do it. Why? because they are hungry for education and yet we find ourselves continuously talking about constrained budgets, but there must be areas where we can make comprehensive improvements."





