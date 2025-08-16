SAHRC investigates Gayton McKenzie for racism, hate speech

It follows the resurfacing of offensive social media posts made by Minister Gayton McKenzie 14 years ago.

The Commission's spokesperson Wisani Baloyi says it opened an investigation after receiving complaints from the public and political parties who say McKenzie used xenophobic and discriminatory language in the posts.

" The Commission is of the view that utterances made by Minister Mackenzie are prima facie violation of the provision of the Promotion of Equality and the Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act of 2000. The commission has sent an allegation letter to Minister Mackenzie. Thereafter, the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant equality court."

ActionSA is one of the parties that lodged a complaint with the commission.

The party's Alan Beesley has welcomed the probe.

" Racism has no place in our country, particularly those perpetuated by a minister of cabinet. ActionSA calls on President Ramaphosa to immediately replace Minister Mackenzie. ActionSA will monitor the human rights progress into this matter."









