SAHPRA warns against zinc and selenium supplements for children

SAHPRA has issued the warning on the sale of supplements that have zinc picolinate and selenium.





It says both minerals are not permitted ingredients in health supplements for children under the age of 18, as outlined in its official guidance on complementary medicines.





SAHPRA warns that zinc picolinate may cause side effects in children, including indigestion, diarrhoea, headaches, nausea and vomiting.



The regulator's Tammy Gopal says selenium supplementation poses a risk of overdose for children.





“The products currently on the market are marketed and sold, among others, as ‘immune boosters’ for children, with the main active ingredients being Zinc (when derived from Zinc picolinate) and/or Selenium intended for use in children. These products are indicated for supporting the treatment of colds, flu, diarrhea, and skin-related conditions, rendering the products in question medicines that require registration by SAHPRA.





“Any medicine sold that contains Zinc picolinate or Selenium intended for use in children does not qualify as a Category D (complementary) medicine. As such, their sale as a Category D medicine is illegal.





“Therefore, with effect from the date of publication of this notice, all selenium and zinc picolinate-containing products intended for use in children shall be subject to registration as a medicine falling into Category A, as defined in Section 14(2) of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 101 of 1965, and need to be submitted to SAHPRA for registration. The sale of Category D (complementary) medicines containing Zinc picolinate or Selenium and intended for use in children must be withdrawn from the market within six months of the date of this publication.”





SAHPRA has also encouraged healthcare professionals and the public to report any side effects linked to these products using the Med Safety App to support ongoing monitoring and protect public health.





