SAHPRA approves anti-HIV drug Lenacapavir

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved Lenacapavir, a long-acting injection that prevents HIV infection.





It’s administered twice a year, and is recommended for adults and teenagers weighing at least 35 kilograms who are at risk of contracting the virus.





SAHPRA says the drug, developed by US firm Gilead Sciences, was reviewed with the European Medicines Agency to speed up access to life-saving treatments.





Spokesperson Yuven Gounden says Lenacapavir is a game-changer in South Africa’s fight against HIV.





"There is an initiation dose of a subcutaneous injection (administered just under the skin) with tablets (taken on days 1 and 2). It is used to reduce the risk of HIV in adults and adolescents who weigh at least 35 kg, are HIV negative, and are at risk of getting HIV.





"Lenacapavir for PrEP should always be used in combination with safer sex practices, such as using condoms, to reduce the risk of getting other sexually transmitted infections. The registration of Lenacapavir is a game-changer, given the high prevalence rate of HIV in South Africa. This product is the most effective HIV prevention measure thus far"





The Africa Health Research Institute says KwaZulu-Natal will be among the first provinces to receive the prevention drug.





The rollout will cover six districts, Amajuba, eThekwini, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and uMgungundlovu.





Around 360 public clinics around the country will be targeted in the first phase of the rollout.





