Saftu warns of banned pesticides flooding SA farms

It's been commenting on a study, which found this year, that 67 pesticides banned in Europe are still being exported to and used in South Africa.





Spokesperson Asive Dyani has warned of a growing crisis.





She says farm workers and rural communities are being put at risk by hazardous pesticides that enter the environment.





"We join CSAAWU in demanding a ban on highly hazardous pesticides, a shift towards agrology and sustainable food systems. Food production must heal the land, not contaminate. Mandatory medical surveillance and protection for all farm workers."





