Saftu warns of banned pesticides flooding SA farms

Updated | By Bulletin

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says government needs to urgently deal with the threat of pesticide exposure and food contamination in the agricultural sector.

It's been commenting on a study, which found this year, that 67 pesticides banned in Europe are still being exported to and used in South Africa.  


Spokesperson Asive Dyani has warned of a growing crisis.


ALSO READ: Environmentalists wants tougher pesticide controls


She says farm workers and rural communities are being put at risk by hazardous pesticides that enter the environment.


"We join CSAAWU  in demanding a ban on highly hazardous pesticides, a shift towards agrology and sustainable food systems. Food production must heal the land, not contaminate. Mandatory medical surveillance and protection for all farm workers."


