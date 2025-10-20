SAFTU supports full recovery of money ‘looted’ at Tembisa Hospital
Updated | By Bulletin
The South African Federation of Trade Unions says the recovery of stolen funds is an important step towards justice against those implicated in plundering public resources.
SAFTU has been responding to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s statement that justice would be brought against all those linked to the Tembisa Hospital scandal.
The minister told the SABC over the weekend, that this would include those who have passed on.
A Special Investigating Unit probe uncovered three coordinated syndicates behind the looting of R2 billion from the Gauteng hospital.
ALSO READ: Ramaphosa denies visiting Tembisa Hospital fraud suspect’s mansion
SAFTU’s Newton Masuku says they welcome Motsoaledi's pledge that the state will pursue the estate of the late CEO, Ashley Mthunzi, to recover public funds.
“SAFTU stands firmly behind Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi’s resolve to hold every individual and estate accountable for the theft of public resources at Tembisa Hospital.
“We call on law enforcement, parliament and the public to unite in demanding that the full SIU report be released and every stolen rand be recovered, and that no corrupt official living or dead escapes accountability.”
