SAFTU demands justice four years after Deokaran’s death

Saturday marked four years since the assassination of health official Babita Deokaran.

She was gunned down in 2021 after exposing alleged tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Last month, the Special Investigating Unit told the SABC it's finalising a probe into her murder.

SAFTU's Secretary-General Zwelinzima Vavi has urged the SIU to expose and prosecute the masterminds behind Deokaran's killing.

"We must not give up on South Africa. Our crisis is not manufactured in Mozambique, in Zimbabwe and elsewhere," said Vavi.

"Our crisis is manufactured in the Union building. The state is in a crisis, but the state is not totally broken."

SIU chief executive Andy Mothibi said more than 100 officials in four syndicates linked to corruption at Tembisa Hospital have been uncovered.

He says investigations are ongoing.

"We've uncovered that there's about more than 111 officials that have been colluding with these syndicates. It just indicates to you the extent there might still be more," said Mothibi.

"We have sent all those officials to the Department of Health, and we really expect that action should be taken. In some instances, the department has already taken action, and we are pleased about that."

ActionSA said the justice system continues to fail whistleblowers who are against corruption in South Africa.

The party has pledged to table Private Members’ Bills in Parliament to strengthen whistleblower protections, incentive reporting, and intensify the fight against corruption in South Africa.

