SAFM presenter among accused in court for Russia military recruitment
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
The case against five suspects accused of recruiting South Africans to join the Russia-Ukraine war has been postponed to next Monday for a bail application.
The accused, including an SABC radio presenter, made a brief appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
SAFM talk show host Nonkululeko Mantula, Thulanin Mazibuko, Xolani Ntuli, Siphamandla Tshabalala and Sifiso Mabena all face charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act.
They were arrested on Friday at the OR Tambo International Airport following a tip-off, while en route to Russia.
For now, the state is opposing their release on bail, but it may not oppose bail at a later stage.
"There is a good possibility that the state will, after certain preliminary investigations, not object to the granting of bail,” State Prosecutor Pieter Erasmus told the court.
Meanwhile, Hawks national spokesperson Katlego Mogale has not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is also facing allegations, including of human trafficking, and breaching South Africa’s anti-mercenary laws, linked to the alleged recruitment of South African men for the Russia–Ukraine war.
The claims were detailed in an affidavit by one of her sisters, who has opened a criminal case, saying some of the people who were lured to Russia and are now stuck in Ukraine are family members.
"The case against Duduzile Zuma is a separate case, but we don't rule out the possibility of merging the two cases as investigations are continuing,” said Mogale.
