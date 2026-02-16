Safety concerns mount after Phoenix e-hailing driver attack

The KZN E-Hailing Council says he was reportedly attacked by three men after dropping off a passenger on Saturday.

His vehicle was allegedly confiscated, and he was asked to pay R5 000 for its return.

Council chairperson Sipho Mabika says the incident has renewed safety concerns in the sector, warning that violence against its drivers will not be tolerated.

He says they operate in specific zones, and steer clear of taxi ranks for the sake of maintaining peace.

He says they have contacted management at the Phoenix Plaza to create a designated drop-off point for e-hailing drivers.





READ: KZN Transport steps in after Phoenix e-hailing driver allegedly beaten and extorted

"What they're doing, it's a criminal offence because when they ask [for] money from the people that operate on the road, that's extortion.





"The e-hailing sector now is regulated by transport. So we're allowed to operate anywhere where you can operate. There's no place where you cannot operate."

Meanwhile, SANTACO in KZN says it's still waiting for a full report and has only heard of the incident through hearsay. Spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says they don't condone any form of violence by their members.

" They do not have any authority to take the law into their own hands. If they strongly feel that illegal operators are operating within their areas, we are encouraging them then to call upon law enforcement agencies then to intervene in such incidents rather than taking the law into their own hands."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)