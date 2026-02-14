SAFDA urges calm amid Tongaat Hulett’s imminent provisional liquidation

Business rescuers announced will be heading to court to apply for the provisional liquidation of the embattled sugar giant.

The company entered business rescue in October 2022 following serious accounting scandals under its former management.

SAFDA COO Thandokwakhe Sibiya says farmers shouldn't view the provisional liquidation as a sign of doom and gloom.

ALSO READ: Farmers’ association remains hopeful of Tongaat Hulett survival

" What we've been made to understand is the fact that Tongaat Hullet during this period they've got enough cash flow to be able to pay their salaries to see their off-crop maintenance process right up to the end of the season. And our season ends at the end of March, so it's going to be a continued business right up to that period.

"All hands are on deck. Our leaders are in Cape Town speaking to everybody that we can speak to, including vision leaders themselves. We have met with them, we have met with government, we are talking to everyone we can speak to."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)