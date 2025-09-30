SAFA response to Bafana docked points ‘smoke and mirrors’

South Africa were docked three points for violating Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by playing Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards against Benin and then Zimbabwe.

Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 victory against Lesotho on March 21 in Polokwane has been replaced with a 3-0 defeat, meaning they drop to second place in Group C of the African qualifiers, behind Benin on goal difference, while Lesotho remain fifth.

The South African Football Association claims it wasn’t given an opportunity to present legal arguments.

It has now requested written reasons for FIFA’s ruling.

But Gleeson insists FIFA followed due process.

“This is a bit of a PR ploy to say FIFA had only one judge on the case, and we were not allowed to submit legal evidence or whatever. They were invited in the letter that FIFA sent them, which was widely spread around.

“They were given five days to send any legal arguments that they had, which I presume they did. But I don’t know how you can argue against cold facts like this. I think it's all a bit silly.”

In a statement released on Monday, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said the sanction had “brought embarrassment to our nation and the game of football.”

“We acknowledge that this situation has brought South Africa into disrepute, and we must take full responsibility for addressing it,” he said.

McKenzie said his department would investigate the matter.

“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will lead a thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction. We are committed to uncovering the root causes of this failure and ensuring accountability,” he said.

