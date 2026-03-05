SADTU supports investigation into cameras at Umkhumbane school

Teachers at Umkhumbane Secondary School in Chesterville responded with a boycott, refusing to work until the cameras are removed.

They claim they were not informed before the decision was taken.

There was no teaching and learning at the school for several days.

KZN Education says the school principal has been instructed to remove the devices.

SADTU KZN spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza says consultations are a critical part of creating a platform for dialogue.

She says teachers should have been made aware of the purpose of the cameras and given a chance to raise any concerns.

“Yes, they must investigate. I think that is the proper step because it's for purposes of establishing whether teachers were consulted, whether the teachers are correct in saying they were never consulted, and whether it is true that there are cameras and an audiovisual device in the staffroom, [and an] audiovisual device inside the classroom.

“Once they do that investigation, they will then be in a position to test the findings against the policy of the department around such issues.”

Parents met with school management on Tuesday morning.