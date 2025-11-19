SADTU: Progress praiseworthy, but KZN schools still need real support

SADTU says it would welcome any improvements by the department to address ongoing issues.





The KZN Finance Portfolio Committee on Tuesday praised the department for what called it significant improvements in managing its finances.





The committee says during its 2025/26 Mid-Year Budget and Performance Review, KZN Education presented a detailed account of its performance, highlighting the progress it's made.





The union's Nomarashiya Caluza says they want to see how these achievements translate into the allocation of funds to schools.





" Finances of the department must be accounted for. The core mandate of the Department of Education is teaching and learning - it is the provision of quality public education.





"Therefore, when they rethink their strategies as well as their priorities, they will have to prioritise the activity of the classroom where teaching and learning takes place."





