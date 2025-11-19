 SADTU: Progress praiseworthy, but KZN schools still need real support
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

SADTU: Progress praiseworthy, but KZN schools still need real support

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

The South African Democratic Teachers Union in KZN says that while the provincial Education Department has made progress in financial management, the real challenge will be whether schools actually receive the resources and support they need.

A school classroom with blackboard
A school classroom with blackboard/iStock/maroke

SADTU says it would welcome any improvements by the department to address ongoing issues.


The KZN Finance Portfolio Committee on Tuesday praised the department for what called it significant improvements in managing its finances.


The committee says during its 2025/26 Mid-Year Budget and Performance Review, KZN Education presented a detailed account of its performance, highlighting the progress it's made.


ALSO READ: KZN Education starts phase two of staff verification process


The union's Nomarashiya Caluza says they want to see how these achievements translate into the allocation of funds to schools.


" Finances of the department must be accounted for. The core mandate of the Department of Education is teaching and learning - it is the provision of quality public education.


"Therefore, when they rethink their strategies as well as their priorities, they will have to prioritise the activity of the classroom where teaching and learning takes place."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Education KZN Sadtu School
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.