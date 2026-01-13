SADTU to take legal action against KZN govt over school readiness

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the provincial department said the delivery of school textbooks and stationery had resumed.

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) claims that more than 50% of schools in the province haven't received their learning and teaching support materials.

SADTU's Nomarashiya Caluza says they recently conducted a survey with over 2,000 principals.

“Forty-five per cent of all the schools indicated that they were not ready to reopen in terms of stationery, as they have not received the stationery. The schools that buy for themselves have not received their money from the Department of Education. Other principals were also reporting that their schools were broken into during the school holidays and certain things were stolen.”

She believes the challenge was made worse by the KZN Department of Finance's procurement policy.

Caluza says the union is taking the matter to court and will file legal papers against both the KZN Treasury and Education on Tuesday.

“We also met the Department of Education on Saturday to share our findings. What we found through our research is what they had, as the Department of Education, and they confirmed what we have.

“They are saying they think that they will be able to deliver to all schools by the end of February. That is the situation, and we're saying, let's better take the department to court in future. Those two departments must prioritise the activity of the classroom and ensure that our children are not compromised.”