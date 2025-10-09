SADTU in KZN hopeful matric exams will proceed without any hitches

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination printing centre in Durban on Tuesday.

Ntuli said he's satisfied with the province's readiness for the NSC papers and KZN's security plans to ensure exam integrity.

Nomarashiya Caluza, the union’s provincial secretary, said teachers and pupils have worked hard to prepare for the Grade 12 examinations.

However, she is concerned about the potential flare-up of community-led protests.

“ There must be no disturbances or disruptions by communities, who sometimes have protests that would disadvantage schools through delays in the delivery of papers.

“School principals and the school management team have done everything in terms of training the invigilators. We're hoping for the best.”

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed that delayed payments for thousands of Education Assistants and General School Assistants under the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) have finally been released.

At a joint media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said funds had begun flowing into recipients’ accounts after the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) processed the first batch of payments.

"This is a massive relief to thousands of young people who have been waiting for what is due to them," Gwarube said.

"It has been a difficult few weeks for many assistants who depend on these stipends to sustain themselves and their families."

The minister added that the department “deeply regrets” the delay, which affected September stipends for a significant portion of the BEEI workforce, particularly those paid through the IDC-managed stream.

"We want to assure every participant that their contributions are valued, and that this government remains committed to honouring its obligations,” she said. “The release of payments today is the culmination of an intense, multi-departmental effort over the past few days."

According to the Department of Basic Education, the delays stemmed from an administrative bottleneck involving the uploading and verifying attendance registers, which are mandatory each month before funds can be released.

These registers, submitted by schools and provincial education departments, serve as proof that assistants are actively working and have met attendance and performance requirements — a compliance measure intended to prevent the payment of “ghost workers” and ensure accountability in the use of public funds.

"After an internal investigation, we found that attendance registers were not uploaded in full by the relevant deadline," Gwarube explained.

