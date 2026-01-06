SADAG reports spike in anxiety as matric results loom

Many are feeling anxious about exam results, finances and the year ahead.





SADAG’z Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha says they've been receiving between 2,000 and 3,000 calls every day during this period.





"It's also important to remember that these feelings sometimes tend to last into the new year, and it really does differ from person to person. For some, the sadness or the anxiety eases once the festive season passes.





“But for a lot of people, especially when there's ongoing stress, like financial pressure or grief or burnout, those feelings can last a lot longer.





READ: DBE rejects claims of matric exam integrity after Pretoria paper leak





"What's most important is to not ignore how you're feeling. So reach out early, talk to someone."





She says their call centre is open every day.





The Class of 2025 will find out how they performed in the final exams - in a week's time.





Alwande Nxumalo, who attended Phezukomkhono High School, says the wait is making him anxious.





" Even though I think I wrote well, I'm not sure how to expect for Life sciences paper one and English paper two. If I'm not happy with my results, I will go back to school or try to rewrite, but I'm hoping for the best."





