SADAG launches free online support for educators

SADAG says the online support group is for anyone in South Africa's education sector experiencing anxiety, burnout or emotional stress.

It says the need for psychological support in this field is on the rise.

A recent Stellenbosch University study found that half of the 1 500 teachers surveyed are considering leaving the profession within the next 10 years.

They cited emotional exhaustion, administrative overload, and lack of support. SADAG's Project Manager in Education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, says support for educators is essential to building better schools and learners.

The support group will launch online on the first of next month, with meetings set to take place on the first Wednesday of every month.