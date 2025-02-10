SADAG flags lack of mental health support in schools

The organisation is putting the spotlight on mental health issues facing the youth as Teen Suicide Prevention Week is being observed until Sunday.





The theme is: "Your Feelings Matter, Let’s Talk.”





"There are so many schools that have no counsellors, and the teachers are not trained on how to deal with mental health issues. Learners are saying to us they are overwhelmed with anxiety and stress. It’s the pressure to succeed or to help their families get out of difficult situations. There is social media pressure, a lot of them are talking about suicidal thoughts and depression; we are learning first-hand from learners who are feeling hopeless and some of them are actively considering self-harm,” says Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha.





According to the Health Department, between April and December last year, 7 426 children were treated after trying to take their own lives.





It's a figure the department says it is deeply concerned about.





On Monday, SADAG hosted the first of several webinars for the week on mental health among young people.





SADAG’s Project Manager for School Outreach Programme, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, says government needs to step in.





"We want immediate investment in school-based mental health services. Every school should have a counsellor and a direct link to a mental health professional. We need nationwide mental health training to help educators."





If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact SADAG's 24-hour toll-free Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567





