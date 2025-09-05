SADAG crisis helpline in jeopardy amid funding shortfall

It says the service is at risk due to mounting costs.





The toll-free crisis helpline answers up to 2,500 calls daily, where one in three calls is suicide-related.





SADAG launched an online fundraising campaign on Back-a-Buddy to raise R180,000 to cover costs for September, which marks World Suicide Prevention Month.





Development Manager Fatima Seedat said if the group scales down on the calls they receive, people might not receive much-needed crisis intervention.





South Africa has in recent years seen an increase in mental health disorders, with 15.8% of the population experiencing depression, anxiety, and mood disorders.





"SADAG runs the only suicide crisis helpline in South Africa and is not sponsored by any company or corporation. We rely greatly on donations. Every call is toll-free, which means you are not charged when you call us," said Seedat.





Seedat said that about R180,000 monthly is needed to cover the costs.





“More often, SADAG is seen as the last place of hope for many people struggling with mental health.”





“We challenge everyone, from corporations and individuals, that we need help, even if it's R50, the money will go directly to our help line. We’d like to also challenge the network providers because they are the ones that could help us cover those calls, by making the phone calls zero-rated.”





