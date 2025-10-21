SADAG advises matrics how to manage exam pressure

Nearly 900,000 candidates are expected to sit for the National Senior Certificate exams across the country.





Today kicks off with Computer Applications Technology practicals and language subjects.





Experts have urged students to manage stress and stay balanced during this crucial period.





The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says this is often a stressful time for students, as they face intense pressure to perform well.





Anne Rajcoomar, who’s with SADAG in KZN, says pupils should use healthy coping strategies to manage stress.





She's reminded learners to stay hydrated, get enough sleep and eat balanced meals.





Rajcoomar says breathings exercises are also helpful.





READ: Final stretch for Class of 2025 as exams start on Tuesday





"Sometimes just doing that short breathing exercise where you breathe in deep through your nose for 4 seconds, hold your breathe for 4 seconds and breathe out through your mouth for 4 seconds.





"It actually helps your brain to synergise to let your rational brain come into thinking where you say I'm calmer now and let me do what I need to do."





She says pupils should focus on understanding their work, not just memorising it, and use past papers and mind maps to boost confidence.





Meanwhile, Vee Gani from the KZN Parents Association says pupils need support now more than ever.





He's given this advice to parents.





"Create an environment where they're able to study, where they're a bit more relaxed, where there's no tension. You've got to create that environment for them, for them to be able to perform in this matric exams."





President Cyril Ramaphosa says the whole country is behind every matric learner.





His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says reaching these exams is an achievement of which the class of 2025 can be proud.





"Which also gives the nation the confidence that this class will move our nation forward."