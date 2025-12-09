SACAA pleads for vigilance amid spike in aviation accidents

The regulator says 12 fatal accidents have already been recorded in the current financial year, claiming 17 lives.

This is 10 more fatal crashes compared to the same period last year.

The Civil Aviation Authority states that it is deeply concerned about the increasing number of fatal accidents nationwide.

It says the trend is similar to one last seen in 2008.

In a statement, the Authority says independent investigations are underway to determine the causes of the 43 crashes recorded so far this year.

Last year, 13 people were killed in 115 accidents, while 19 deaths were recorded the year before.

At the same time, the regulator is implementing safety interventions under its new General Aviation Safety Strategy for 2025-2030.

With the festive season approaching, the authority warns that increased flight activity and tight schedules can affect decision-making.

It says that overconfidence, rushing, and pressure that pilots put on themselves often lead to accidents.

The regulator says safety awareness will remain a key focus as flight activity increases during the festive season.

