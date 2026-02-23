SABS standards questioned amid sanitary pad findings

Sherie de Wet's research follows a concerning study by the researchers at the University of the Free State.



They detected hormone-disrupting chemicals in all 16 of the popular pad brands and eight types of panty liners they'd tested.



De Wet, who serves on the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) committee for menstrual products, said she discovered that products can reach supermarket shelves without the bureau's approval, even though consumers assume they are safe.



She said many manufacturers deny the presence of these chemicals, making transparency and stricter regulation a priority.



"Even though some of these products have passed the SABS test, the SABS standard for sanitary pads does not include a section on chemicals at all. There are no restrictions at the moment. There are no restrictions, no requirements and no guidelines at all about what chemicals can be used in sanitary pads. None," said De Wet.

She said she has been actively pushing for stronger standards and regulatory accountability.

De Wet, who's the founder of Palesa Reusable Pads, has encouraged women to consider safer, chemical-free alternatives such as reusable cloth pads, menstrual cups, and period underwear.

"Your vulva can absorb up to 80 times more effectively than what your oral tract can absorb. And if you look at the list of ingredients that are in these products, you wouldn't put that anywhere near your lips or your mouth, let alone swallow it. But yet we are putting it up against the skin of our vulva for hours at a time," said De Wet.

She has called for clearer labels, full ingredient disclosure, and chemical limits to help consumers make informed choices about their menstrual products.



"We need to stand up against that now because it affects us as women. It affects our mood, it affects our relationships, it affects our reproductive systems. It affects our future children. It's serious. Our reproductive systems are not an experimental ground for scientists to see how much we can handle."



