SA wraps bold G20 Presidency without the US

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his final address to leaders at the country's closing ceremony, which is due to get underway shortly.





From breaking tradition and adopting the leader's declaration by consensus at the beginning of the summit to bilateral engagements and discussions on how to help the poorest countries all underscoring what many are calling a highly successful Africa driven presidency.





This, despite a diplomatic fallout with the Trump administration. The US boycotted the summit and cautioned against any joint declaration in its absence.





A warning, the rest of the G20 chose to ignore.





Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stressed that South Africa's relationship with the US remains intact.





"The declaration that has been adopted is the declaration of the G20 leaders. It is not a declaration of one country over the other."





There will be no formal onstage handover to the United States, the next country to assume the G20 presidency.





Instead, the transition will take place later this week at the DIRCO offices.





"They will remain part of the Troika of the G20 and we'll make sure that the South African voice will be there. If they don't want us to participate, they'll have to tell the 19 other members of theG20."





At the same time, the Board of Management Authority says it's now managing the coordinated departure of attendees with a rollout expected over the next 24 to 48 hours.





Meanwhile,International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, says the declaration will impact everyone in the world.





"The leaders have adopted a declaration, which is very clear in terms of the global south in terms of the issues impacting the continent, the framework on critical minerals, beneficiation at source in the African continent and do by 30% of the global minerals that are going to power artificial intelligence are going to power green economies.





"They are here in this continent."





