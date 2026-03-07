SA warns Gulf war escalation threatens global security
Updated | By Newswatch
South Africa says the escalating war in the Gulf could have wider and grave implications not just for the Middle East, but for peace and security around the world.
After Israel and United States launched strikes on Iran last weekend, the South African government slammed the attack as unlawful.
It's now also condemned Iran's response. The Islamic Republic has aimed its retaliatory strikes at Gulf states, not only targeting US military bases and other assets, but hitting civilian infrastructure like airports.
"While Iran has the right to defend itself against those states that engage in armed attacks against it.
"Actions against the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states are not inline with what is permitted under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and they violate the sovereignty of the affected states,” says International Relations spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri.
South Africa urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and ensure that any actions taken are fully consistent with international law.
Phiri says South Africa is ready to support the United Nations and regional partners in efforts to restore calm.
