SA unveils new G20 climate finance roadmap





Delivering the opening address at the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town on Thursday, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Dion George introduced the Draft Carbon Markets Framework and the Draft Carbon Credit Revenue Plan — two policy instruments he described as central to South Africa’s climate finance ambitions.





"Today I am honoured to introduce the draft South African Carbon Markets Framework,” George said.





"This framework lays the foundation for developing, governing and scaling high-integrity carbon markets in South Africa. It is designed to create an enabling environment for credible, transparent and socially inclusive carbon market activity, aligned with our nationally determined contributions and proposed economic mechanisms."





The minister said the new framework and accompanying revenue plan mark a significant step toward transforming South Africa’s natural resources — including forests, wetlands, and ocean ecosystems — into engines of sustainable economic activity.





The Draft Carbon Credit Revenue Plan, still under consultation, aims to monetise the country’s natural assets by converting them into high-quality carbon credits.





The resulting revenue will be reinvested into environmental programmes that support job creation, ecosystem restoration, and climate resilience.





"The objectives of the Draft Carbon Credit Revenue Plan are threefold: first, to generate sustainable revenue by converting South Africa's forests, wetlands, oceans and protected landscapes into high-integrity carbon credits,” explained George.





"Second, to reinvest this revenue into environmental programmes that advance our national priorities and third, to reinforce South Africa's leadership in climate innovation by demonstrating that environmental protection can drive economic growth, social inclusion and resilience."





George emphasised that the G20 ECSWG meeting is a critical moment for global climate action, ten years after the signing of the Paris Agreement.





He called on nations to renew their commitment to implementing and financing climate goals.





"The Paris Agreement has shown what is possible when nations act together in solidarity and in science; it has also reminded us that ambition must be matched by implementation, and that implementation must be financed."





The week-long G20 ECSWG meetings at the Cape Town International Convention Centre have brought together representatives from G20 member states, guest countries, international organisations, and research institutions to finalise the Ministerial Declaration.





Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the ECSWG has focused on six key priorities: biodiversity and conservation, climate change, oceans and coasts, chemicals and waste, sustainable land use, and circular economy transitions.





The final declaration, expected to be adopted on Friday, will capture consensus on global environmental governance and chart the next decade of action under the Paris Agreement.





George concluded his address with a message of optimism and unity, reaffirming South Africa’s role as a catalyst for climate innovation across the global South.





"Our national heritage is not only a national treasure — it’s a global asset. Through innovation and collaboration, we can turn that heritage into a legacy of prosperity and sustainability for all."





