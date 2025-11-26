SA universities to limit intake amid capacity strain

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said on Tuesday that the intake has been capped at that figure because institutions can't accommodate more students.





He said the country's post-school infrastructure cannot keep up with the growing number of matriculants seeking to further their education.

The minister addressed a media briefing on the department's readiness for the 2026 academic year.

"Even if half of 156,000 matriculants currently sitting for examinations achieve a bachelor's pass, the demand for university spaces will far exceed supply. We appeal to students entering the system to consider vocational training colleges and community colleges, which together form a critical pillar of the PSET ecosystem."

The minister added that in January, he'll meet with university security managers ahead of registrations.

"And [we will] discuss plans to discuss potential threats that may arise during registration. I must emphasise that this will not just be with university security managers but SETAs across the sector, that would be Tvets and also community colleges working together with the department of basic education.."