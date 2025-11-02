SA universities collaborate on pandemic preparedness hub
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
Researchers say a new institute focused on preventing and
being ready for disease outbreaks will position South Africa as a continental
leader in pandemic preparedness and health security.
Researchers say a new institute focused on preventing and being ready for disease outbreaks will position South Africa as a continental leader in pandemic preparedness and health security.
The initiative, known as IP3, was given the go-ahead by the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation as well as the National Research Foundation.
The hub is being co-led by the following 10 South African universities:
- University of Cape Town
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- Stellenbosch University,
- University of Fort Hare
- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- University of Limpopo
- University of Pretoria
- University of Venda
- University of the Western Cape
- University of the Witwatersrand
The institute was born out the public health crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ: SA launches campaign to combat counterfeit medicines
Its work will include disease detection, developing and improving diagnostics, treatments and vaccines and creating better health systems to respond quickly and effectively to outbreaks.
The IP3's interim hub is at UCT. It is in the process of setting up its governance structures, leadership, and research activities.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 2 days, 4 hours ago