SA universities collaborate on pandemic preparedness hub

The initiative, known as IP3, was given the go-ahead by the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation as well as the National Research Foundation.

The hub is being co-led by the following 10 South African universities:

University of Cape Town Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Stellenbosch University, University of Fort Hare University of KwaZulu-Natal University of Limpopo University of Pretoria University of Venda University of the Western Cape University of the Witwatersrand

The institute was born out the public health crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: SA launches campaign to combat counterfeit medicines

Its work will include disease detection, developing and improving diagnostics, treatments and vaccines and creating better health systems to respond quickly and effectively to outbreaks.

The IP3's interim hub is at UCT. It is in the process of setting up its governance structures, leadership, and research activities.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)