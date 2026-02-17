SA unemployment eases slightly to 31.4%

"That is 7.8 million people unemployed, divided by the 24.9 million people that are in the labour force," said Statistics South Africa Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke, who briefed the media on the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey results on Tuesday.





He said employment increased by 44,000 jobs in the final quarter of 2025.





"Going straight to 17.1 million. Those who are unemployed have gone down by 172,000 to 7.8 million people outside the labour force. We have 17.1 million of those, 4.6 million are in the potential labour force, and those in the potential labour force have gone up by 82,000."





Maluleke added that the unemployment rate has been gradually improving over the past few quarters.





In the second quarter of 2025, the rate stood at 33.2%.





" We are making recoveries in the job markets. We are seeing people getting into the job market, while those who are unemployed continue to decline. Leading to the decline in the unemployment rate, the headline currently sits at 31.4%."





