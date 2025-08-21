SA Tourism board dissolution ’should be challenged in court’

Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille scrapped the board, citing ongoing governance and leadership concerns.





But OUTA's Wayne Duvenage has criticised the decision, calling it politically motivated.





"This decision by Minister De Lille is disgraceful. OUTA has witnessed many boards of state entities that have fallen short of their oversight and fiduciary duties, which gives rise to maladministration and corruption in these entities.





"Thus, when we witness a state entity board that is acting with integrity and diligence, we need to celebrate and support them. What infuriates us is when a minister such as De Lille steps in to dismantle it.





"Such political interference and irrational behaviour undermines accountability, emboldens misconduct, and signals to all state entities that political protection trumps governance."





According to the minister, the board exceeded its powers by appointing a board member to carry out some of the functions of the previous chairperson, who resigned in July.





At the same time, Parliament's Trade Committee has welcomed De Lille's decision.





