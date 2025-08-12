SA sends revised trade offer to US amid tariff dispute

Government says the move is aimed at easing the economic strain caused by the 30% duties.





Minister of Trade and Industry, Parks Tau says the revised offer provides answers to the concerns the US had about health rules and tariffs.

South Africa has opened the market for important products like chicken, blueberries, and pork, with safety checks in place.

Tau was speaking a joint briefing with the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday morning to update the country on government's response to the duties.

" With regards to blueberries, we've granted market access for states that are free of fruit fly and agreed to mitigation measures with those states, and also with regards to pork disregard, it is open subject to the bio-security requirements.

"Consequently, the USA Africa Trade Desk has informed us that it'll be shipping containers of poultry and pork to South Africa in two weeks’ time, which is testimony [to the fact] that these issues have been resolved."

The new tariffs took effect last week.





