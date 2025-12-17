SA Rugby pays tribute to Lusanda Dumke
Updated | By Bulletin
SA Rugby says former Springbok Women captain Lusanda Dumke will be remembered as a symbol of courage.
SA Rugby says former Springbok Women captain Lusanda Dumke will be remembered as a symbol of courage.
The governing body has paid tribute to the player who died on Tuesday at the age of 29.
Dumke passed away in East London after battling a rare form of gastric cancer.
She was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, earned 33 Test caps and captained South Africa on three occasions.
Dumke also represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team during her career.
SA Rugby President Mark Alexander says she will be remembered for her leadership and resilience, far beyond her years.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
When driving between Durban and JHB which rest stop do you prefer?
Are you a Montrose or Bergview rest stop person?Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanites share video from N2 cash-in-transit chaos
A cash-in-transit heist on the N2 South caused mayhem on the road this w...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago