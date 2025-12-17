SA Rugby pays tribute to Lusanda Dumke

The governing body has paid tribute to the player who died on Tuesday at the age of 29.





Dumke passed away in East London after battling a rare form of gastric cancer.





She was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, earned 33 Test caps and captained South Africa on three occasions.





Dumke also represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team during her career.





SA Rugby President Mark Alexander says she will be remembered for her leadership and resilience, far beyond her years.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)